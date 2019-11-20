Market Overview

Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Option Activity In Verizon, Luckin Coffee

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 5:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). Options traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the March $62.50 calls in the first half of the trading session. Najarian followed the trade and he is probably going to be in the position for two months.

Pete Najarian noticed high options activity in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR). Around 4,000 contracts of the January $43 calls were traded for about $1.10. The breakeven for the trade is at $44.10 or 4.35 percent above the current stock price.

Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) options were also active on Wednesday. Around 10,000 contracts of the January $30 calls were traded for $5.50. Pete Najarian already owns the stock and he is planning to sell calls against his long position.

Analog Devices Option Trader Bets $500,000 On Earnings Miss

Apple Option Trader Makes $3M Bet On 10% Pullback

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

A History Of Companies And Industries In The S&P 500