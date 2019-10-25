Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 24

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 7:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss suggested investors should buy FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). He thinks the stock will continue to move higher.

Pete Najarian noticed some deep in the money call buying in Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). He likes the activity, but he doesn't own the stock yet.

Jon Najarian said traders are buying upside calls in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). He bought those during the show.

Meghan Shue likes First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ: SKYY).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Meghan ShueOptions Markets Media

© Copyright Benzinga
Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

