'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 24

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss suggested investors should buy FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). He thinks the stock will continue to move higher.

Pete Najarian noticed some deep in the money call buying in Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). He likes the activity, but he doesn't own the stock yet.

Jon Najarian said traders are buying upside calls in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). He bought those during the show.

Meghan Shue likes First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ: SKYY).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI).