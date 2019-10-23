Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Options Activity In Morgan Stanley, Fidelity And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said traders were buying the December $46 calls in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). Around 5,000 contracts were traded for $1.25.

He has also noticed a purchase of the November $36 puts in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) and he decided to follow the trade.

See Also: Large Option Trader Betting On Canopy Growth Bounce Ahead Of Earnings

Options traders were also buying Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) in big numbers. Around 10,000 contracts of the November $65 calls were traded in the name. Jon Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a month

Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS). Options traders were buying the November $125 calls and they were selling the November $130 calls against them, explained Pete Najarian.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) calls were active on Wednesday. Pete Najarian noticed a purchase of the November $45 calls for around a dollar. He followed both Fidelity National and Micron trades and he is going to hold them for a very short time frame.