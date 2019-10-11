Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In SmileDirectClub, Amarin

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 7:41am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about high options activity in SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC). He said around 8,000 contracts of the November $10 calls were traded in the name and he explained that the strike is right at the money.

See Also: SmileDirectClub Analysts Sound Optimistic Note After Rough First Month

Najarian has also noticed a large purchase of the October $44 calls in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB). He explained that they expire in a week and they will be very sensitive to the news about tariffs.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) calls were also very active. Around 4,000 contracts of the November $17 calls were traded. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a month.

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

