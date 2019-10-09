Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Abercrombie & Fitch, Under Armour And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 5:06pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that someone bought a lot of calls in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) on Wednesday. More than 10,000 contracts of the October $15 calls were traded for 20 cents in the first half of the session. He loves the trade and he decided to follow it.

Jon Najarian has also noticed a purchase of the November $22 calls in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR). He jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a month.

Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). Traders were buying the November $49 calls in the name. Pete Najarian has also bought these calls and he is going to hold them through the expiration.

Around 3,000 contracts of the October $19.50 calls in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) were traded in the first half on Wednesday. Traders paid around 20 cents for them. Pete Najarian loves the risk-reward for the trade and he decided to jump in the trade.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

