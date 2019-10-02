Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Activision Blizzard, Masco And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI). When the stock was trading at $52.30, he saw a purchase of 15,000 contracts of the October $55 calls in the name. He thinks the stock looks like it's ready to break out to the upside.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of 5,000 contracts of the December $11 calls for 22 cents in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX). The trade breaks even at $11.22 or around 22% above the current stock price.

Jon Najarian saw some bullish activity in the October $44 calls in Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS). He loves the trade and he decided to follow it. He's planning to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Options traders were buying the October $11 calls in PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), said Jon Najarian. He bought these calls as well and he is going to hold them for two to three weeks.