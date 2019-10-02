Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Activision Blizzard, Masco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 7:12am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI). When the stock was trading at $52.30, he saw a purchase of 15,000 contracts of the October $55 calls in the name. He thinks the stock looks like it's ready to break out to the upside.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of 5,000 contracts of the December $11 calls for 22 cents in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX). The trade breaks even at $11.22 or around 22% above the current stock price.

See Also: A Look At A Flurry Of Large Ford Option Trades

Jon Najarian saw some bullish activity in the October $44 calls in Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS). He loves the trade and he decided to follow it. He's planning to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Options traders were buying the October $11 calls in PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), said Jon Najarian. He bought these calls as well and he is going to hold them for two to three weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + FCX)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Activision, Nike And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 25
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019
IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs, Dental Solutions And Digital Monitoring
Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year
Nomura Upgrades Activision Blizzard, Bullish On 'WoW Classic' And 'Overwatch'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 1