Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AT&T And TRI Pointe Group

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 7:37pm   Comments
Share:

On "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE: TPH).

Around 10,000 contracts of the January $39 calls in AT&T were bought for around 60 cents, said Najarian. The trade breaks even at $39.60 or 7.73% above the closing price on Wednesday.

About 3,000 contracts of the January 15 calls in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE: TPH) were traded for a dollar. The breakeven for the trade is at $16 or 6.24% above the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T + TPH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; All Eyes On Fed Decision
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China
Sell-Side On Elliott's Suggestions For AT&T: Already Working On It, Impact Likely Limited
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Louisiana Forwarder Pays $488,250 Criminal Fine