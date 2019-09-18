Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AT&T And TRI Pointe Group

On "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE: TPH).

Around 10,000 contracts of the January $39 calls in AT&T were bought for around 60 cents, said Najarian. The trade breaks even at $39.60 or 7.73% above the closing price on Wednesday.

About 3,000 contracts of the January 15 calls in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE: TPH) were traded for a dollar. The breakeven for the trade is at $16 or 6.24% above the current stock price.