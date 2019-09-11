Disney, Lululemon And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 11

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is going to trade above $200. He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Karen Finerman wants to sell the Nov. $120 calls against her long position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). It had an extraordinary run in the last 10 days and she wants to take some off the table.

Guy Adami thinks Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) is a buy.