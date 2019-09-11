Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney, Lululemon And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 11

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 10:56am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is going to trade above $200. He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Karen Finerman wants to sell the Nov. $120 calls against her long position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). It had an extraordinary run in the last 10 days and she wants to take some off the table.

Guy Adami thinks Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) is a buy.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen Finerman Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + JPM)

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates 'Obviously' A Concern
Follow-Through Wednesday? Stocks Look To Build On Late Tuesday Rally
Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance
August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China
Apple TV+ Price Will Start At $4.99 A Month, Launch Nov. 1
JPMorgan Challenges Stripe, Square With Free Same-Day WePay Deposits
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers