Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FedEx, MasterCard And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 7:17am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said  he noticed some call options buying in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) when the stock was trading at around $150. Around 3,000 contracts of the Sept. $162.50 calls were traded. They were also selling the Sept. $170 calls. Pete Najarian bought the Sept. $162.50 calls and he is going to hold them for a month.

Around 22,000 contracts of the Sept. $40 calls in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT) were traded for 22 cents, said Pete Najarian. The breakeven for the trade is at $40.22. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to be in it for a short term.

See Also: Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound

Jon Najarian noticed unusually high options activity in the Nov. $125 calls in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG). He jumped in the trade and he is going to hold the position until the first or second week of October.

The Sept. $280 calls in Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) were also active, explained Jon Najarian. He bought them as well and he is going to hold them for two to three weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete Najarian

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

