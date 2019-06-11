Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In eBay, Consolidated Edison And MGM

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED).

He said options traders were buying the July 39 calls in eBay. Around 5,000 contracts were traded on Monday and another 3,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Najarian bought the calls and he is planning to hold them for 10 days.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Jon Najarian also noticed a purchase of around 2,000 contracts of the June 87 calls in Consolidated Edison. He followed the trade and he is going to be in the position for two days.

Pete Najarian said over 5,000 contracts of the Aug. 30 calls were traded in MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). They were paying around $1.10 for them. He thinks the Aug. 30 calls could double as he sees the stock trading at $30.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

