Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In KWEB

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 4:40pm   Comments
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB).

See Also: Uber Options Traders Make Aggressive Bullish Bets On Near-Term Bounce

He noticed some aggressive options buying in the name right at the opening of the session. He said somebody bought 3,000 contracts of the July 45 calls for around 50 cents. The trade breaks even at $45.50 or 13.38 percent above the current market price. Najarian thinks the trade has a great risk-reward and he decided to buy these calls. He is planning to hold the position for a month.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

