Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Uber

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). The company is due to report earnings on Thursday and Khouw noticed increased options activity in the name.

He saw about four times the average daily options volume in Uber as over 60,000 contracts were traded. The implied move on earnings is around 7 percent in either direction, which is less than it was expected for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) on its earnings day.

There was some bullish activity in Uber on Thursday. A trader bought around 2,500 contracts of the June 7, 43.5 strike call for $0.55. The trade breaks even at $44.05 or 10.29 percent above the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

