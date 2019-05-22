Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Freeport-McMoRan, Kinder Morgan And KWEB

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB). He noticed that traders bought 9,000 contracts of the August 41.74 puts in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. He followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position until the first week of August.

Pete Najarian noticed aggressive purchase of almost 8,000 contracts of the July 10 calls in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX). He also saw some activity in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). Around 8,000 contracts of the July 21 calls were traded in the first half.

