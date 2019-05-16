Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Zillow And Mosaic

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2019 4:22pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high call options volume in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG). He said options traders bought around 3,000 contracts of the June 45 calls in the first half of the session. He followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for two weeks to a month.

Pete Najarian noticed some short-term call options activity in Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS). About 6,000 contracts of the May 23.5 calls were bought, said Najarian. He added that options traders also bought the May 24 calls and the June 26 calls and that he owns calls in the name.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

