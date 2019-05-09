Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Booking Holdings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 09, 2019 7:40am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) ahead of its earnings report.

The company is going to report earnings on Thursday and Khouw explained that it moved 7 percent on average on the last eight quarters. The options market is currently implying a move of 6.5 percent.

The flow was fairly bearish on Wednesday, said Khouw. One trade caught his attention and it was a purchase of 200 contracts of the May 10, 1,660/1635 put spread for $5.78. The trade breaks even at $1,654.22 or 5.56 percent below the current market price. The maximal profit for the trade is $19.22.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

