On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about stocks with unusually high options activity. He noticed options traders bought around 5,000 contracts of the May 27 calls in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) in the first half of the trading session. He decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold the position for seven to 10 days.

Almost 8,000 contracts of the May 30 calls were traded in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) in the first half. Najarian explained that the premium for these calls is elevated so he decided to buy a call spread in the name. He is going to hold the position through the earnings.

Looking to gain an edge in your trading and investing? Look no further than the Benzinga Trading & Investing Summit this June 20 in NYC!

Related Links:

Large Bullish Options Bets Placed On Nio

Rosenblatt Ambivalent On Pinterest, Waits To Compare To Leading Ad Platforms