Kevin Kelly's Zayo Group Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Kevin Kelly of Benchmark Investments spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options strategy in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO).

He said there are some rumors about a possible takeover in a range of $36.50 to $38.50 per share and he wants to use options to trade on these rumors. Kelly wants to buy the May 30/37.50 call spread for $3.15. The trade breaks even at $33.15 or 4.67 percent above the closing price on Monday. If the stock moves to $37.50 or higher at the may expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $4.35.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin Kelly

