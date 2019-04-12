Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2019 7:30am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about a high call options activity in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) on Thursday. Khouw said that calls outpaced puts 3 to 1 and the most active options were the April 27 calls.

Over 50,000 contracts of the April 27 calls were traded on Thursday and, on average, traders paid $0.15 for them. The trade breaks even at $27.15 or 1.88 percent above Thursday's closing price. Khouw added that around 56 percent of constituents of XLF are going to report earnings by the end of the next week.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

