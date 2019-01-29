Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 7:10am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusual options activity in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of earnings. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday and the options market is implying a move of 4.5 percent in either direction.

Related Link: Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Investors Brace For Update On Turbulent Quarter Marred By iPhone Weakness

Khouw noticed some activity on Monday in the February 1, 157.50 strike calls. Options traders were paying $2.95 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $160.45 or 2.66 percent above the current stock price.

