Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Christian Fromhertz's iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2019 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Related EEM
Are Emerging Markets Back To Buy? ETFs In Focus
CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 20
The Fortune Teller's Predictions For 2019: S&P 500 At A Critical Juncture (Seeking Alpha)

Christian Fromhertz, the CEO of Tribeca Trade Group, spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM).

He thinks the stock has just started to bottom and it is trying to get above its 50-day moving average. There was one move above the 50-day moving average in November, but it was a fake break out. Fromhertz thinks this time it looks more genuine. To make a bullish trade he wants to buy the January 2020, 43-strike call options.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Christian FromhertzOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EEM)

Are Emerging Markets Back To Buy? ETFs In Focus
CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 20
GE, Xilinx, EEM And SPY: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 4
Video: Why It Might Be Time To Buy Beaten-Down Emerging Market ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EEM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook