Christian Fromhertz's iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Trade
Christian Fromhertz, the CEO of Tribeca Trade Group, spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM).
He thinks the stock has just started to bottom and it is trying to get above its 50-day moving average. There was one move above the 50-day moving average in November, but it was a fake break out. Fromhertz thinks this time it looks more genuine. To make a bullish trade he wants to buy the January 2020, 43-strike call options.
