Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2019 7:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). He said that call volume was two times that of puts and there was an interesting trade that caught his attention.

When the stock was trading at $147, a trader sold 2,000 contracts of the March 125 puts and bought 2,000 contracts of the March 170 calls. The trader collects $0.23 with the trade and if the stock trades above $170 at the March expiration, she or he is going to make additional profit. If the stock trades below $125, the trader is going to have to buy the stock at that price.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

