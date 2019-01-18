On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). He said that call volume was two times that of puts and there was an interesting trade that caught his attention.

When the stock was trading at $147, a trader sold 2,000 contracts of the March 125 puts and bought 2,000 contracts of the March 170 calls. The trader collects $0.23 with the trade and if the stock trades above $170 at the March expiration, she or he is going to make additional profit. If the stock trades below $125, the trader is going to have to buy the stock at that price.