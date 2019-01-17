Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Is A Seller Of Netflix Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 7:43am   Comments
Share:
Related NFLX
10 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019
Focus Returns To Earnings Season (Wall Street Breakfast) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), ahead of earnings report. The company is going to report earnings on Thursday after the market's close and the options market is implying a move of 8.5 percent in either direction. Over the last four quarters, its average move was 7.5 percent.

Nathan added that the implied move has come down after the huge move higher this week. He thinks the stock is going to trade between $15 to $20 lower and he would sell it.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

10 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019
The Street Breaks Down What's Next For Netflix After Price Hike
Market Has A Lot To Digest Amid Brexit News, China Stimulus, Bank Earnings
Alphabet, McDonald's, Netflix, Xilinx: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 16
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NFLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Morgan Stanley Earnings Miss In Focus