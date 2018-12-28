Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Exxon Mobil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2018 7:19am   Comments
Related XOM
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about an unusually high options volume in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). Calls outnumbered puts on Thursday 2 to 1 and that was largely a result of one big trade.

A trader purchased 1,500 contracts of the January 69 and sold 3,000 contracts of the January 73 calls for a total cost of $0.65. The trade breaks even at $69.65 or 1.03 percent above the current price and if the stock jumps to $73 at the January expiration, it can maximally make a profit of $3.35. Above $73, the profit decreases and the trade starts to lose money above $76.35.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

