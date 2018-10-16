Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Home Depot

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 7:13am   Comments
Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options volume in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). He said there was an above average call options volume in the name on Monday and calls outpaced puts 4 to 1.

The most active options in Home Depot on Monday were the November 195 calls. Over 7,700 contracts were traded and traders were paying $4.65 for them. The breakeven for the trade is $199.65 or 4.44 percent above the current stock price. The expiration covers earnings report that is scheduled on Nov. 13, said Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday