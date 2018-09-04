Market Overview

Mike Khouw's Apple Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2018 7:18am   Comments
Related AAPL
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw recommended a long position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The stock is trading close to its all-time highs, so he wants to use options to limit risk.

Khouw wants to buy the October 230/245 call spread for a total cost of $4.40. The trade breaks even at $234.40 or 2.97 percent above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $245 or higher at the October expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $10.60.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

