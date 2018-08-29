Kevin Kelly of Benchmark Investments spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options strategy in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). He's bullish because he expects to see a strong demand for EPYC, AMD's server processor for data centers.

He wants to buy the February 24/35 call spread for a total cost of $2.75. The breakeven for the trade is at $26.75 and it could reach a maximal profit of $8.25 if the stock trades to $35 or higher at the February expiration.