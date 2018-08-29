Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Campbell Soup

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2018 7:31am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). The options trading volume in the name was double the average daily volume and the implied move for the earnings, scheduled for Aug. 30, is 8 percent in either direction.

Despite the proximity of the earnings report, one trader was buying the January expiration calls on Tuesday. Somebody paid a $1.25 per contract for 5,000 contracts of the January 45 calls. The trade breaks even at $46.25 or around 16 percent above the current market price.

