Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2018 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about high options activity in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The options trading volume in the name was two times its average daily options volume, which made it the busiest single stock option.

See Also: What Wall Street Is Saying About Musk Taking Tesla Private

The most of that activity was concentrated in the August 10 expiry, 380 strike calls. Over 11,000 contracts were purchased for $5.50. The breakeven for the trade is at $385.50 or approximately 4 percent above the current market price.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

