Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In BlackBerry

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2018 7:04am   Comments
Share:
Related BB
The Market In 5 Minutes: Cohn Resigns, Blackberry Sues Facebook, Private Sector Job Growth Higher Than Expected
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On BlackBerry, Kinder Morgan And More
A BlackBerry Win Against Facebook Might Add $3 To Its Share Price (Seeking Alpha)

Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action", about a bullish options activity in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). The overall options activity on Thursday was four times the average daily volume and 90 percent of the volume was in the call options.

Nathan added that the stock traded more than 3 percent higher on the news that BlackBerry is going to sue Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) over some of its messaging patent.

Options traders were making short-term bets. They were buying the March 9, 12.5 strike calls for $0.45. The trade breaks even at $12.95 or 0.47 percent above the closing price on Thursday.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB + FB)

Podcast: Where To Invest To Ride Out The Stock Market Volatility
Largest Stock Holdings Of Andreas Halvorsen's New-Look Viking Global
Wonder Women Of Weed: Amanda Ostrowitz, From Federal Reserve Bank Regulator To Cannabis Compliance Entrepreneur
The Market In 5 Minutes: Cohn Resigns, Blackberry Sues Facebook, Private Sector Job Growth Higher Than Expected
More Than A Phone: The 'Light Phone 2' Fights Back Against Addictive Technology
An Eventful February Took Its Toll On TD Ameritrade's Investor Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.