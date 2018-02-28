Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kevin Kelly's Simon Property Group Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2018 7:28am   Comments
Share:
Related SPG
Barron's Picks And Pans: GE, Under Armour, Lam Research And More
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: AbbVie, Kinder Morgan, Paypal, Starbucks, Wynn And More
My Dividend Growth Portfolio In 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Kevin Kelly, the managing partner at Benchmark, suggested a long position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG).

He said the real estate company could have some occupancy issues in the short term, but the management announced they're going to focus on revitalizing and redeveloping their properties. They expect to increase their funds from operation 6 to 8 percent this year.

Kelly wants to buy the stock at its current price and sell the June 160 call. When he suggested the trade, it was possible to get $5 for the June 160 call.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin KellyOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPG)

Barron's Picks And Pans: GE, Under Armour, Lam Research And More
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: AbbVie, Kinder Morgan, Paypal, Starbucks, Wynn And More
Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates
Will E-Retail Boom Mar Simon Property's Q4 Earnings?
Jim Cramer Weighs In On HP Inc, Simon Property Group And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.