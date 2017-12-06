Scott Bauer of Trading Advantage spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW).

He wants to buy the January 85/90 call spread for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $86.25 or 4.70 percent above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $90 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.75.

Bauer believes the current stock price is technically a good buy level and the options market is pricing in a move of around $4.50.

