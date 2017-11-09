Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alan Knuckman's Cisco Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2017 7:20am   Comments
Share:
Related CSCO
7 Top-Ranked Tech ETFs On Unstoppable Rallies
Expedia, Twitter, And More: Fast Money Halftime Report Traders Share Their Picks
Robert Olstein Buys Mattel Inc, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Spirit Airlines Inc, Sells Scripps ... (GuruFocus)

Bulls-Eye Option's Alan Knuckman spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).

He said the company makes a lot of money and from the trading standpoint, he likes the technical setup. The stock has been stuck between $31 and $34 and it targets $37, explained Knuckman.

To make a bullish bet, he wants to buy the June 30 call for $5. The trade breaks even at $35 or 1.45 percent above the current market price. The option has a high delta and it is going to act as a stock, said Knuckman. If the stock jumps to $37, the call is going to gain 50 percent.

Posted-In: Alan Knuckman Bloomberg MarketsOptions Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

7 Top-Ranked Tech ETFs On Unstoppable Rallies
Expedia, Twitter, And More: Fast Money Halftime Report Traders Share Their Picks
Strategist Breaks Down A Stagnant Tech M&A Scene
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Square And Cisco
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 23: Cisco-Broadsoft, Cemtrex-Key Tronic, Exactech
4 Stocks Moving On Cisco's BroadSoft Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CSCO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.