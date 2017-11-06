MKM Holdings' Jim Strugger suggested on Bloomberg Markets that investors with a long position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) should consider an options strategy ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings Tuesday and Strugger believes investors should be cautious ahead of the event. He thinks it would be a good idea to sell the December 44 call against a long stock position and use the proceeds to buy the December 38 put. With the trade, Strugger can maximally lose 8.39 percent in case of a decline. The trade allows him to earn 6.08 percent in case the stock moves higher.

