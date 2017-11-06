Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Strugger's Tapestry Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Related
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Continues, Several IPOs, Notable Conferences On The Docket
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2017

MKM Holdings' Jim Strugger suggested on Bloomberg Markets that investors with a long position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) should consider an options strategy ahead of earnings.

See Also: Coach Is Changing Its Name To...Tapestry?

The company is going to report earnings Tuesday and Strugger believes investors should be cautious ahead of the event. He thinks it would be a good idea to sell the December 44 call against a long stock position and use the proceeds to buy the December 38 put. With the trade, Strugger can maximally lose 8.39 percent in case of a decline. The trade allows him to earn 6.08 percent in case the stock moves higher.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Jim StruggerOptions Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPR)

The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Continues, Several IPOs, Notable Conferences On The Docket
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TPR

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.