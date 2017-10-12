Market Overview

Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2017 4:04am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) Nov 17 $20 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.7 vs 220 OI; Ref=$20.655
  • XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) Nov 17 $60 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2570 @ $0.625 vs 839 OI; Ref=$68.31
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Fri $15.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.35 vs 87 OI; Ref=$15.355
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Nov 17 $29 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1189 @ $0.801 vs 467 OI; Ref=$31.87
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Nov 17 $32.5 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.25 vs 15 OI; Ref=$32.885
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) Oct 27 $207.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 1000 @ $4.25 vs 132 OI; Ref=$208.17
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Nov 3 $55 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 753 @ $0.95 vs 115 OI; Ref=$55.57
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Dec 15 $120 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 634 @ $4.101 vs 40 OI; Ref=$118.81

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

