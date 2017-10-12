Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) Nov 17 $20 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.7 vs 220 OI; Ref=$20.655
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) Nov 17 $60 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2570 @ $0.625 vs 839 OI; Ref=$68.31
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Fri $15.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.35 vs 87 OI; Ref=$15.355
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Nov 17 $29 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1189 @ $0.801 vs 467 OI; Ref=$31.87
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Nov 17 $32.5 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.25 vs 15 OI; Ref=$32.885
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) Oct 27 $207.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 1000 @ $4.25 vs 132 OI; Ref=$208.17
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Nov 3 $55 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 753 @ $0.95 vs 115 OI; Ref=$55.57
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Dec 15 $120 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 634 @ $4.101 vs 40 OI; Ref=$118.81
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...