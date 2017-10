Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) Jan 19 $11 Calls at the Ask: 8250 @ $1.9 vs 2818 OI; Ref=$12.55

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Oct 20 $126 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2860 @ $2.651 vs 1201 OI; Ref=$128.02

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) Nov 10 $22 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1364 @ $0.551 vs 268 OI; Ref=$20.595

Gigamon Inc (NYSE: GIMO) Apr 20 $45 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $2.0 vs 57 OI; Ref=$38.625

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) Jan 19 $130 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $4.0 vs 20 OI; Ref=$62.92

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Nov 17 $35 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 526 @ $2.851 vs 41 OI; Ref=$37.53

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Feb 16 $9 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.641 vs 10 OI; Ref=$6.66

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) Nov 17 $4 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.25 vs 35 OI; Ref=$4.88

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

