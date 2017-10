Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Jan 19 $4 Calls at the Bid: 23000 @ $0.201 vs 5820 OI; Ref=$3.805

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) Oct 20 $148 Calls Sweep (17) at the Ask: 8682 @ $0.343 vs 0 OI; Ref=$142.9

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) Apr 20 $2 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.6 vs 396 OI; Ref=$2.275

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) Oct 20 $77.5 Calls at the Ask: 3500 @ $0.35 vs 1122 OI; Ref=$75.1027

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) Oct 27 $70 Calls at the Ask: 1850 @ $0.451 vs 1 OI; Ref=$67.62

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) Feb 16 $5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1115 @ $1.085 vs 226 OI; Ref=$5.0492

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Mar 16 $47 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.94 vs 12 OI; Ref=$44.36

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) Fri $99.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 500 @ $2.551 vs 9 OI; Ref=$100.28

