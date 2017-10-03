Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2017 4:04am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Oct 27 $15 Calls Sweep (17) at the Bid: 2400 @ $0.711 vs 1061 OI; Ref=$14.9
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) Dec 15 $85 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 145 OI; Ref=$81.015
  • Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Jan 19 $67.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Bid: 650 @ $7.25 vs 534 OI; Ref=$73.79
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Nov 17 $24 Calls Sweep (8) at the Bid: 571 @ $1.401 vs 15 OI; Ref=$24.065
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Oct 27 $182.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 511 @ $2.221 vs 399 OI; Ref=$174.46

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

