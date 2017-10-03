Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Oct 27 $15 Calls Sweep (17) at the Bid: 2400 @ $0.711 vs 1061 OI; Ref=$14.9

(NYSE: BR) Dec 15 $85 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 145 OI; Ref=$81.015

(NYSE: YUM) Jan 19 $67.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Bid: 650 @ $7.25 vs 534 OI; Ref=$73.79

(NASDAQ: URBN) Nov 17 $24 Calls Sweep (8) at the Bid: 571 @ $1.401 vs 15 OI; Ref=$24.065

(NYSE: BABA) Oct 27 $182.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 511 @ $2.221 vs 399 OI; Ref=$174.46

