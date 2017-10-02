Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Oct 20 $57 Puts at the Ask: 12500 @ $0.25 vs 49 OI; Ref=$61.575
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) Nov 17 $27 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.85 vs 4 OI; Ref=$28.33
- Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) Oct 20 $10 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 2322 @ $0.161 vs 1041 OI; Ref=$10.7
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) Oct 6 $9 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 819 @ $0.5 vs 135 OI; Ref=$8.6
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) Oct 20 $31.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 505 @ $1.351 vs 3 OI; Ref=$31.68
- American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Nov 17 $17 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $0.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.555
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...