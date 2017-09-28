Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) Jan 19 $17 Puts at the Ask: 9690 @ $0.901 vs 2501 OI; Ref=$19.39
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Apr 20 $13 Puts Sweep (32) at the Bid: 5093 @ $1.86 vs 705 OI; Ref=$14.035
- Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (NYSE: GIL) Nov 17 $30 Puts at the Ask: 1500 @ $1.0 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.59
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) Nov 17 $57.5 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1061 @ $3.5 vs 329 OI; Ref=$56.67
- 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) Apr 20 $60 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $5.8 vs 36 OI; Ref=$61.7
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) Jan 19 $10 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.919 vs 96 OI; Ref=$12.77
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Oct 13 $102 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.686 vs 196 OI; Ref=$103.43
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Jan, 2020 $15 Puts Sweep (38) at the Ask: 780 @ $4.898 vs 20 OI; Ref=$14.39
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Apr 20 $23 Puts Sweep (24) at the Bid: 708 @ $8.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.1
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Nov 17 $30 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 509 @ $1.7 vs 0 OI; Ref=$29.11
