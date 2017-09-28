Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) Jan 19 $17 Puts at the Ask: 9690 @ $0.901 vs 2501 OI; Ref=$19.39

