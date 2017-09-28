Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Oct 27 $66 Calls at the Ask: 30000 @ $1.031 vs 75 OI; Ref=$62.63
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Oct 6 $38 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 5005 @ $0.419 vs 636 OI; Ref=$36.88
- Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO) Jan 19 $27 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 2500 @ $3.3 vs 1516 OI; Ref=$30.01
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Nov 17 $65 Calls at the Ask: 2200 @ $2.141 vs 741 OI; Ref=$63.6158
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) Oct 20 $33 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.301 vs 220 OI; Ref=$33.51
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Dec 15 $25 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.951 vs 352 OI; Ref=$24.86
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) Nov 17 $87.5 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.351 vs 45 OI; Ref=$87.345
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) May 18 $25 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.75 vs 51 OI; Ref=$22.7732
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Fri $46 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 685 @ $0.6 vs 120 OI; Ref=$45.45
- Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Nov 17 $25 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 600 @ $0.551 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.5
Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...