Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 3:18am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) Oct 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.3 vs 624 OI; Ref=$21.2
  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Oct 6 $144 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 3493 @ $0.34 vs 74 OI; Ref=$147.17
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Nov 17 $40 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 2278 @ $0.41 vs 179 OI; Ref=$46.74
  • JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Oct 20 $39 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1567 @ $0.751 vs 1028 OI; Ref=$40.56
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) Nov 17 $2.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 851 @ $0.75 vs 95 OI; Ref=$1.84
  • Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) Nov 17 $31 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 976 @ $2.7 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.03
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Apr 20 $150 Puts at the Bid: 600 @ $6.8 vs 476 OI; Ref=$169.19
  • Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) Oct 20 $110 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 523 @ $5.7 vs 35 OI; Ref=$105.7

