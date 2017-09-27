Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) Oct 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.3 vs 624 OI; Ref=$21.2
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Oct 6 $144 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 3493 @ $0.34 vs 74 OI; Ref=$147.17
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Nov 17 $40 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 2278 @ $0.41 vs 179 OI; Ref=$46.74
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Oct 20 $39 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1567 @ $0.751 vs 1028 OI; Ref=$40.56
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) Nov 17 $2.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 851 @ $0.75 vs 95 OI; Ref=$1.84
- Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) Nov 17 $31 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 976 @ $2.7 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.03
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Apr 20 $150 Puts at the Bid: 600 @ $6.8 vs 476 OI; Ref=$169.19
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) Oct 20 $110 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 523 @ $5.7 vs 35 OI; Ref=$105.7
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...