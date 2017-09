Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Dec 15 $43 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.641 vs 1275 OI; Ref=$40.3944

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) Nov 17 $26 Calls at the Ask: 2387 @ $1.4 vs 0 OI; Ref=$24.98

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Fri $165 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 2000 @ $2.241 vs 1353 OI; Ref=$165.45

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Jan 19 $33 Calls Sweep (33) at the Bid: 1857 @ $0.754 vs 407 OI; Ref=$27.3233

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Feb 16 $75 Calls Above Ask!: 1000 @ $2.541 vs 434 OI; Ref=$73.48

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Oct 13 $140 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 562 @ $3.701 vs 18 OI; Ref=$140.8

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) Jun 15 $135 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $8.7 vs 61 OI; Ref=$130.0212

