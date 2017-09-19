Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) Oct 20 $40 Calls Above Ask!: 5998 @ $7.22 vs 5220 OI; Ref=$22.77
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Sep 29 $47 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.341 vs 423 OI; Ref=$45.515
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Oct 20 $25 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4960 @ $0.375 vs 201 OI; Ref=$22.9
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Apr 20 $47 Calls at the Bid: 2200 @ $1.21 vs 85 OI; Ref=$35.72
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) Nov 17 $35 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.525 vs 110 OI; Ref=$34.955
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) Dec 15 $49 Calls Sweep (19) at the Ask: 1000 @ $6.401 vs 41 OI; Ref=$53.77
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Mar 16 $70 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.4 vs 25 OI; Ref=$68.29
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Oct 6 $88 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 807 @ $1.011 vs 22 OI; Ref=$86.51
