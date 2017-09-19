Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Related AXON
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 18
Oppenheimer Presents New Menu Of Top Picks
Related
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2017
The Vetr community has upgraded $AAL to 4-Stars. (Vetr)

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

  • Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) Oct 20 $40 Calls Above Ask!: 5998 @ $7.22 vs 5220 OI; Ref=$22.77
  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Sep 29 $47 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.341 vs 423 OI; Ref=$45.515
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Oct 20 $25 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4960 @ $0.375 vs 201 OI; Ref=$22.9
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Apr 20 $47 Calls at the Bid: 2200 @ $1.21 vs 85 OI; Ref=$35.72
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) Nov 17 $35 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.525 vs 110 OI; Ref=$34.955
  • Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) Dec 15 $49 Calls Sweep (19) at the Ask: 1000 @ $6.401 vs 41 OI; Ref=$53.77
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Mar 16 $70 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.4 vs 25 OI; Ref=$68.29
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Oct 6 $88 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 807 @ $1.011 vs 22 OI; Ref=$86.51

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + AAL)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 18
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2017
JPMorgan On Airlines: Consensus Estimates 'Appear Increasingly Unachievable'
The Market In 5 Minutes
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Fitbit, Qualcomm And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AXON
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.