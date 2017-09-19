Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Strugger's Bullish AMC Entertainment Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 8:19am   Comments
Share:
Related
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 18
There Will Be Blood: Box Office Could Kill For Second Straight Weekend On Backs Of Evil Clown, Eerie Mom

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Jim Strugger of MKM Holdings recommended a bullish options strategy in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

He thinks the stock has bottomed and he wants to use options to make a bullish trade. He wants to sell the December 14 put to finance the purchase of the December 20 call. He is committing to getting long at $14 price level. MKM Holdings has a price target of $28 for the stock and if it jumps that much, Strugger is going to make $8 with this trade.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Jim StruggerOptions Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 18
There Will Be Blood: Box Office Could Kill For Second Straight Weekend On Backs Of Evil Clown, Eerie Mom
Emagine Entertainment Aims For Movie Theater 'Magnificence' With Caramel Corn And Super Screens
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
AMC Tanks To Record Lows In Midst Of Box Office Slump; 'Wonder Woman' Helps Lasso Time Warner Profit Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMC
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.