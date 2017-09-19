Jim Strugger's Bullish AMC Entertainment Trade

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Jim Strugger of MKM Holdings recommended a bullish options strategy in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

He thinks the stock has bottomed and he wants to use options to make a bullish trade. He wants to sell the December 14 put to finance the purchase of the December 20 call. He is committing to getting long at $14 price level. MKM Holdings has a price target of $28 for the stock and if it jumps that much, Strugger is going to make $8 with this trade.

