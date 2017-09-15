Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

(NYSE: SPGI) Feb 16 $150 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 614 @ $6.35 vs 11 OI; Ref=$153.3 Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) Feb 16 $9 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.101 vs 500 OI; Ref=$6.4

