Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) Oct 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.3 vs 186 OI; Ref=$21.67
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Apr 20 $105 Puts at the Bid: 1200 @ $16.4 vs 154 OI; Ref=$95.94
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Feb 16 $17 Puts Sweep (33) at the Bid: 850 @ $3.651 vs 1 OI; Ref=$14.04
- S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) Feb 16 $150 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 614 @ $6.35 vs 11 OI; Ref=$153.3
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) Feb 16 $9 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.101 vs 500 OI; Ref=$6.4
