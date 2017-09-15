Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 4:26am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) Oct 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.3 vs 186 OI; Ref=$21.67
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Apr 20 $105 Puts at the Bid: 1200 @ $16.4 vs 154 OI; Ref=$95.94
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Feb 16 $17 Puts Sweep (33) at the Bid: 850 @ $3.651 vs 1 OI; Ref=$14.04
  • S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) Feb 16 $150 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 614 @ $6.35 vs 11 OI; Ref=$153.3
  • Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) Feb 16 $9 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.101 vs 500 OI; Ref=$6.4

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

