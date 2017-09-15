Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 4:25am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Oct 20 $57.5 Calls at the Bid: 7343 @ $0.25 vs 1111 OI; Ref=$52.69
  • Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) Oct 20 $40 Calls Above Ask!: 5915 @ $0.801 vs 573 OI; Ref=$35.49
  • Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Bid: 1750 @ $0.25 vs 358 OI; Ref=$12.125
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Oct 20 $75 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1471 @ $0.75 vs 15 OI; Ref=$72.01
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Jan 19 $16 Calls at the Bid: 919 @ $1.15 vs 314 OI; Ref=$15.6

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

