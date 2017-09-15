Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Oct 20 $57.5 Calls at the Bid: 7343 @ $0.25 vs 1111 OI; Ref=$52.69
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) Oct 20 $40 Calls Above Ask!: 5915 @ $0.801 vs 573 OI; Ref=$35.49
- Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Bid: 1750 @ $0.25 vs 358 OI; Ref=$12.125
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Oct 20 $75 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1471 @ $0.75 vs 15 OI; Ref=$72.01
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Jan 19 $16 Calls at the Bid: 919 @ $1.15 vs 314 OI; Ref=$15.6
Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...