Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Oct 20 $57.5 Calls at the Bid: 7343 @ $0.25 vs 1111 OI; Ref=$52.69

(NYSE: MNK) Oct 20 $40 Calls Above Ask!: 5915 @ $0.801 vs 573 OI; Ref=$35.49 Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Bid: 1750 @ $0.25 vs 358 OI; Ref=$12.125

(NYSE: LPI) Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Bid: 1750 @ $0.25 vs 358 OI; Ref=$12.125 Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Oct 20 $75 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1471 @ $0.75 vs 15 OI; Ref=$72.01

(NASDAQ: CERN) Oct 20 $75 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1471 @ $0.75 vs 15 OI; Ref=$72.01 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Jan 19 $16 Calls at the Bid: 919 @ $1.15 vs 314 OI; Ref=$15.6

