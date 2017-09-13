Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Sep 29 $162.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 652 @ $3.801 vs 456 OI; Ref=$161.98 Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) Nov 17 $230 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 606 @ $4.505 vs 190 OI; Ref=$248.41

