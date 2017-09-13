Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 4:11am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $12 Puts at the Ask: 3459 @ $0.49 vs 919 OI; Ref=$14.505
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Jan 19 $87.5 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $3.101 vs 70 OI; Ref=$87.23
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Fri $11 Puts Sweep (19) at the Ask: 1829 @ $0.19 vs 852 OI; Ref=$11.1509
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Nov 17 $37 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 1200 @ $3.951 vs 17 OI; Ref=$34.27
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Jan, 2019 $12 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 663 @ $1.111 vs 11 OI; Ref=$13.075
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Sep 29 $162.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 652 @ $3.801 vs 456 OI; Ref=$161.98
  • Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) Nov 17 $230 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 606 @ $4.505 vs 190 OI; Ref=$248.41

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

