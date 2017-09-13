Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $12 Puts at the Ask: 3459 @ $0.49 vs 919 OI; Ref=$14.505
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Jan 19 $87.5 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $3.101 vs 70 OI; Ref=$87.23
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Fri $11 Puts Sweep (19) at the Ask: 1829 @ $0.19 vs 852 OI; Ref=$11.1509
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Nov 17 $37 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 1200 @ $3.951 vs 17 OI; Ref=$34.27
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Jan, 2019 $12 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 663 @ $1.111 vs 11 OI; Ref=$13.075
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Sep 29 $162.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 652 @ $3.801 vs 456 OI; Ref=$161.98
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) Nov 17 $230 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 606 @ $4.505 vs 190 OI; Ref=$248.41
