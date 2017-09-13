Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 4:10am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Nov 17 $37 Calls Above Ask!: 27000 @ $1.311 vs 1002 OI; Ref=$34.31
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Sep 29 $24 Calls at the Ask: 25000 @ $0.42 vs 6783 OI; Ref=$23.96
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Oct 27 $113 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $1.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$109.1
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Oct 13 $182.5 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 500 @ $5.951 vs 67 OI; Ref=$182.8
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Nov 17 $990 Calls at the Bid: 643 @ $38.701 vs 322 OI; Ref=$980.498

