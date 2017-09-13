Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Nov 17 $37 Calls Above Ask!: 27000 @ $1.311 vs 1002 OI; Ref=$34.31

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Sep 29 $24 Calls at the Ask: 25000 @ $0.42 vs 6783 OI; Ref=$23.96

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Oct 27 $113 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $1.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$109.1

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Oct 13 $182.5 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 500 @ $5.951 vs 67 OI; Ref=$182.8

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Nov 17 $990 Calls at the Bid: 643 @ $38.701 vs 322 OI; Ref=$980.498

