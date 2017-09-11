Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Apr 20 $10 Puts at the Bid: 8000 @ $0.86 vs 770 OI; Ref=$12.19
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) Jan 19 $10 Puts at the Bid: 3600 @ $1.4 vs 1755 OI; Ref=$9.96
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Oct 27 $160 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 1747 @ $5.401 vs 1292 OI; Ref=$159.679
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Feb 16 $45 Puts at the Ask: 1250 @ $3.15 vs 1014 OI; Ref=$47.2394
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Oct 20 $15 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 1027 @ $0.371 vs 686 OI; Ref=$15.98
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...