Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 4:23am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Apr 20 $10 Puts at the Bid: 8000 @ $0.86 vs 770 OI; Ref=$12.19
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) Jan 19 $10 Puts at the Bid: 3600 @ $1.4 vs 1755 OI; Ref=$9.96
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Oct 27 $160 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 1747 @ $5.401 vs 1292 OI; Ref=$159.679
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Feb 16 $45 Puts at the Ask: 1250 @ $3.15 vs 1014 OI; Ref=$47.2394
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Oct 20 $15 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 1027 @ $0.371 vs 686 OI; Ref=$15.98

