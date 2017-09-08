Market Overview

Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2017 4:03am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

  • Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Sep 15 $50 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4551 @ $0.61 vs 188 OI; Ref=$49.49
  • Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) Fri $40.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.451 vs 100 OI; Ref=$40.8
  • AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) Sep 15 $31.5 Calls at the Bid: 1276 @ $0.451 vs 30 OI; Ref=$31.29
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Fri $38 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1173 @ $0.551 vs 4 OI; Ref=$38.3401
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Oct 20 $48 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.62 vs 46 OI; Ref=$43.98
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Nov 17 $16 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 227 OI; Ref=$14.43
  • Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) Dec 15 $20 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 824 @ $0.948 vs 80 OI; Ref=$11.85
  • RH (NYSE: RH) Oct 20 $75 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $4.0 vs 26 OI; Ref=$72.5

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

