Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Sep 15 $50 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4551 @ $0.61 vs 188 OI; Ref=$49.49

Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) Fri $40.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.451 vs 100 OI; Ref=$40.8

AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) Sep 15 $31.5 Calls at the Bid: 1276 @ $0.451 vs 30 OI; Ref=$31.29

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Fri $38 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1173 @ $0.551 vs 4 OI; Ref=$38.3401

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Oct 20 $48 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.62 vs 46 OI; Ref=$43.98

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Nov 17 $16 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 227 OI; Ref=$14.43

Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) Dec 15 $20 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 824 @ $0.948 vs 80 OI; Ref=$11.85

RH (NYSE: RH) Oct 20 $75 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $4.0 vs 26 OI; Ref=$72.5

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

